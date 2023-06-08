The city of New York has been engulfed in smoke blown in from wildfires raging in Canada and the pictures capture the city like never before.

Air quality in New York City is currently categorised as “very unhealthy” after 150 wildfires in the Canadian province of Quebec caused smoke to engulf the American city.

Experts believe the smoke pollution could persist until the weekend as the Quebec wildfires show no sign of slowing.

Across the east coast of America, outdoor events have been cancelled due to “hazardous” air quality, with at least 13 states issuing air quality alerts to residents.

Millions across North America have been advised to wear N95 masks outdoors to help reduce the impact of the particulates in the air.

The pollution has seen New York City blanketed in an apocalyptic-looking orange haze, leading to the cancellation of Broadway shows and flight delays due to poor visibility.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here are some of the best pictures and videos showing how New York looks right now:













































NYC’s Mayor Eric Adams warned on Wednesday: “We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.