The city of New York has been engulfed in smoke blown in from wildfires raging in Canada and the pictures capture the city like never before.
Air quality in New York City is currently categorised as “very unhealthy” after 150 wildfires in the Canadian province of Quebec caused smoke to engulf the American city.
Experts believe the smoke pollution could persist until the weekend as the Quebec wildfires show no sign of slowing.
Across the east coast of America, outdoor events have been cancelled due to “hazardous” air quality, with at least 13 states issuing air quality alerts to residents.
Millions across North America have been advised to wear N95 masks outdoors to help reduce the impact of the particulates in the air.
The pollution has seen New York City blanketed in an apocalyptic-looking orange haze, leading to the cancellation of Broadway shows and flight delays due to poor visibility.
Here are some of the best pictures and videos showing how New York looks right now:
\u201cSurreal scenes in the skies above #NYC today as #wildfire smoke smothers the city in hues of fiery orange. #NewYork #wildfires #AirQuality\u201d— Inga Sarda-Sorensen (@Inga Sarda-Sorensen) 1686184882
\u201cIt\u2019s 2:04 PM in the middle of the day in Manhattan, New York #wildfires #smoke\u201d— royalsoul (@royalsoul) 1686176529
\u201cthis photo of New York was taken 1 day apart\u201d— Officer Martinez \u2790 (@Officer Martinez \u2790) 1686165391
\u201cThree years ago during quarantine there were wildfires in Northern California that spread smoke to SF. It felt like the apocalypse. Wear a mask and stay inside, New York.\u201d— \ud835\ude8a\ud835\ude9b\ud835\ude92\ud835\ude94 (@\ud835\ude8a\ud835\ude9b\ud835\ude92\ud835\ude94) 1686165830
\u201cnew york has been such a scary place in the last 24 hours \ud83d\udc94 everyone please wear a mask! #NYCAir #CanadaFires #NYCsmoke\u201d— n \u2763\ufe0f (@n \u2763\ufe0f) 1686185585
\u201cNew York City now has the worst air quality of any city on Earth. \n\nIf exposed to the current air quality in NYC for 24 hours, it would be equivalent to smoking about 6 cigarettes.\u201d— Colin McCarthy (@Colin McCarthy) 1686097213
\u201ctheres no way New York looks like Gotham City right now \ud83d\ude2d\u201d— ` zeeko (@` zeeko) 1686170683
\u201cThis was New York City earlier today, which was temporarily ranked 1 for the worst air quality in the world due to the wildfires in Canada\u201d— Creepy.org (@Creepy.org) 1686209069
\u201cNew York City right now. \ud83d\ude37\n\nNote: Do not spend a prolonged period of time outdoors!\u201d— Jack Cohen (@Jack Cohen) 1686161834
\u201cVideo game marketing has gotten out of hand\u201d— New York Basketball (@New York Basketball) 1686180687
NYC’s Mayor Eric Adams warned on Wednesday: “We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible.”
