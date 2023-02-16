New York Times accused of trolling trans people with JK Rowling article

Just one day after being subjected to a lengthy open letter criticising their coverage of transgender people, the New York Times published an op-ed “In Defense of JK Rowling” which some believe is the publication “trolling” the transgender community.

On Wednesday, approximately 200 NYT contributors signed the open letter expressing “serious concerns about editorial bias in the newspaper’s reporting on transgender, non⁠-⁠binary, and gender nonconforming people.”

The open letter addresses several articles and op-eds published in The Times that have questioned gender-confirming medical care for children and amplified anti-transgender voices.

Shortly after, GLAAD published an open letter with 100+ other organisations calling for NYT to improve their coverage of transgender people.

But on Thursday morning, the Times published another op-ed about transgender discrimination - this time defending Rowling.

Rowling has been accused of making transphobic comments by questioning the prejudice the community faces and claiming their presence diminishes women’s rights.

The Times article defends Rowling, claiming her statements were never transphobic and she has been a victim of doxxing, threats, and more for insisting self-declared gender identity is legally insufficient.

Seeing the article, many accused the newspaper of mocking or trolling transgender people and those who expressed concern over The Times reporting.





