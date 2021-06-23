Republicans pick red beret-wearing crime-fighting ‘vigilante’ to run for NYC mayor

Breanna Robinson
Wednesday 23 June 2021 22:29
news
(Getty Images)

It’s going to take weeks to count the votes for Democratic nominee for New York City mayor.

But there was one outright winner last night: Chris Silwa, a talk show host and founder of the anti-crime group Guardian Angels, was picked as the Republican nominee after beating Fernando Mateo, a restaurant owner and activist for bodegas and taxi drivers.

Silwa received nearly 69 per cent of the vote city’s GOP votes, per the New York City Board of Elections.

“I am not omnipotent and pretentious like a lot of the elected officials who are running for higher office,” Silwa said on Fox News alongside Rudy Giuliani - a former NYC mayor and Trump’s former personal lawyer - standing by his side.

“I have to undo what this part-time mayor Bill de Blasio has done to all of us, Democrats, Independents, and Republicans. He has taken a wrecking ball to this city that we love. Destroyed it,” he continued.

Silwa also urged his stance on addressing homelessness within the city, stoping animal shelters from euthanizing animals, and stopping crime.

NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, lights masks on fire at a mask burning event at Empire Steakhouse in Manhattan on May 20, 2021 in New York City.

(Getty Images)

But just what exactly are the origins of his red jacket and red beret-wearing group?

Originally called the “Magnificent 13,” the Guardian Angels were founded in NYC in 1979 by Silwa and is a nonprofit and international volunteer organization that tries to prevent crime despite being unarmed.

Silwa created the group to prevent violence, sexual assault and perversion, and crime that was happening on the New York City subway. Members were originally trained in karate to make citizens arrests for wrongdoing.

According to N.Y. Penal Law § 35.30, citizen’s arrests “authorizes a private person to use physical, but not deadly, force to effect an arrest or prevent an escape of someone he reasonably believes to have committed an offense and who in fact has committed such offense.”

At the beginning of the organization’s existence, former Mayor Ed Koch publicly opposed the group, lamenting them as vigilantes. Throughout the years, the controversy surrounding the group ceased, with less opposition from elected officials. 

Former mayors Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg supported them.

The organization patrols neighborhoods and streets and also provides educational programs and workshops for schools and businesses.

The group eventually spread across the country as chapters developed in Los Angeles and Sacramento in California, Washington, D.C., and Orlando, Florida. They’re also present in 13 countries, including Canada, Australia, Germany, and Japan.

They’re also non-discriminatory as men and women of varying races are a part of it.

Documentaries such as Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels detailed the group’s rise, and Vice News also recently created a documentary chronicling how Silwa and members of the organization today were keeping the city’s homeless population safe from coronavirus when it was at its height last year by providing food and hand sanitizer.

Despite Silwa’s innovative conception of the Guardians, New York City is no longer what it used to be in the ‘90s when Giuliani was elected.

Regardless, he’s unlikely to win: the Democratic party has a prominent influence in four of the New York City boroughs and has an advantage in the voter registration over the GOP. This makes the Democratic primary most likely to win in November for the general election.

Trending

British influencer slammed for announcing they ‘identify as Korean’
2021-06-23T11:18:16.000Z
Miami man’s scathing review of British beach has viewers in stitches
2021-06-21T12:42:59.000Z
Mum shares heartbreak after no-one turns up to son’s birthday party
2021-06-22T16:11:38.000Z
Woman who claimed she had 10 babies admitted to psychiatric ward
2021-06-22T08:46:13.000Z
Man left heartbroken after discovering his son is actually his uncle
2021-06-21T08:52:02.000Z
Moment white woman pulls gun on group of Black girls at mall
2021-06-18T21:53:25.000Z
Couple arrested after grossed-out parents spot them having sex in park
2021-06-17T17:56:58.000Z
Women confront ‘creep’ who took photos of them by pool in viral TikTok
2021-06-21T10:17:25.000Z
Hero bartender saves two women from ‘creep’ customer with bill trick
2021-06-19T14:05:36.000Z
Some people are comparing Thorpe Park’s COVID rules to Rosa Parks
2021-06-19T13:01:59.000Z
Archie won’t be prince under Charles and people are sharing this clip
2021-06-20T11:36:42.000Z
McDonald’s worker’s ‘quitting’ sign sparks intense online debate
2021-06-16T08:14:55.000Z
This is Elon Musk’s favourite question to ask in job interviews
2021-06-18T12:16:21.000Z
#CorbynPhotoBomb is trending online following Angela Rayner’s snap
2021-06-20T09:45:12.000Z
Love of Huns: An interview with the founder of the Instagram account
2021-06-20T08:08:40.000Z
Jeremy Corbyn has hilarious response to recent ‘photobomb’ controversy
2021-06-21T08:00:29.000Z
Viral math question divides the web and has even confused calculators
2021-06-15T19:40:00.000Z
Twitter’s responses to this impossibly cut swimsuit are hilarious
2021-06-21T12:13:27.000Z
Woman wakes up to discover she’s $50bn in debt
2021-06-22T00:27:40.000Z
Hairdresser branded a scammer for charging £1,400 for cut and colour
2021-06-23T09:45:56.000Z
Hilarious ‘Pulitzer-worthy’ NYT headline hailed as the best yet
2021-06-22T15:15:05.000Z
Cheerleading squad removes member with Down syndrome from yearbook
2021-06-17T13:38:39.000Z
Woman sends X-rated pics to her grandma but she has the best response
2021-06-19T09:46:48.000Z
UK government roasted for backing ‘One Britain One Nation’ day
2021-06-23T07:29:47.000Z
Ben Shapiro wants to ban crime, apparently
2021-06-19T10:22:32.000Z
Gordon Ramsay is blown away by chef making his own dish
2021-06-11T19:57:36.000Z
GB News read out a message from ‘Mike Hunt’ – and Twitter loved it
2021-06-16T16:09:56.000Z
Homeowner ‘finds outline of body’ and police case number under carpet
2021-06-20T11:24:18.000Z
Dad leaves firm note to HOA member who tore down his son’s treehouse
2021-06-23T11:21:36.000Z
Why the England team’s ‘ITV curse’ is real
2021-06-22T07:59:36.000Z
Disabled boy ‘told to walk’ at Legoland returns after policy change
2021-06-19T14:13:17.000Z
Wedding guest accidentally wore identical dress to bridesmaids
2021-06-18T12:57:41.000Z
Ex-hotel worker reveals why you shouldn’t the glasses in your room
2021-06-19T19:44:52.000Z
TikTok trend sees people drinking lettuce water to fall asleep
2021-06-18T16:28:41.000Z
Billie Eilish ‘not OK’ with fan reaction to Vogue photoshoot
2021-06-18T10:07:18.000Z
The biggest GB News mishaps from the channel’s first week on air
2021-06-19T10:45:59.000Z
Baby boy born with thick brown hair becomes a social media star
2021-06-18T16:10:36.000Z
Former Ted Cruz staffer says this is worst thing Fox has ever aired
2021-06-18T14:44:52.000Z
Newsreaders can’t contain laughter when reporting on Bezos’ rocket
2021-06-18T11:59:46.000Z
All the things that Brexiteers said wouldn’t happen that have happened
2021-06-23T07:54:33.000Z
Scots fan does the worm on Tube and leaves little to the imagination
2021-06-20T16:13:02.000Z
Bride makes the internet cringe after asking wedding photographer this
2021-06-17T16:37:45.000Z
The difference between Trump and Biden in just five seconds
2021-06-13T10:23:41.000Z
Farage knelt in a field with his dog and everyone made the same joke
2021-06-16T08:30:28.000Z
Mum who can’t accept her daughter is gay gives number to male stranger
2021-06-18T08:58:01.000Z
Cringe moment neighbour comes round as OnlyFans star is making a movie
2021-06-17T09:39:18.000Z
Jack Grealish baffled by what an encyclopedia is in interview
2021-06-17T17:04:47.000Z
A candidate for NHS boss says it needs to end ‘reliance on foreigners’
2021-06-20T10:49:37.000Z
Awkward moment NHS chief is asked if he believes Hancock is ‘hopeless’
2021-06-18T08:48:25.000Z
Disney World staff force woman to change ‘inappropriate’ top
2021-06-23T12:19:06.000Z
McDonald’s customer punches employees in slushie meltdown
2021-06-16T20:54:41.000Z
Nintendo ‘considering’ non-binary Pokémon after letter from young fan
2021-06-17T12:36:12.000Z
Politicians react as Bercow leaves ‘xenophobic’ Tories for Labour
2021-06-20T09:05:17.000Z
Trump wished ‘happy Father’s Day’ to all the ‘losers of the world’
2021-06-21T10:19:50.000Z
Government’s job advert for new Brexit Opportunities Unit backfires
2021-06-21T08:44:37.000Z
Runner gets pipped to finish line in an hilariously unfortunate way
2021-06-22T15:35:11.000Z
Elon Musk will give fan a free Tesla if he eats pizza for 420 days
2021-06-23T11:33:12.000Z
A London food bank rejected Brexit biscuits for being ‘too political’
2021-06-21T12:04:24.000Z
Home described as ‘a slice of hell’ is up for sale for $590k cash
2021-06-18T12:53:07.000Z
Tucker Carlson calls Obama a ‘hater’—and Twitter was quick to react
2021-06-09T19:16:09.000Z
An old Ted Cruz tweet just came back to haunt him in the perfect way
2021-06-15T21:05:35.000Z
Commons laughs as Tory MP presents ‘PM Temporary Replacement Bill’
2021-06-22T08:29:52.000Z
Star Trek’s George Takei flooded with support after fatherhood regrets
2021-06-21T14:33:03.000Z
Photo of a ‘young Putin’ spying on Ronald Reagan in 1988 resurfaces
2021-06-16T16:45:33.000Z
26 of the funniest memes and jokes about Edwin Poots
2021-06-18T08:44:31.000Z
Bill Burr’s wife tweets fiery comeback after racism accusation
2021-03-16T17:44:48.000Z
Scotland fans help clean up amid huge gathering in Leicester Square
2021-06-19T10:15:17.000Z
What it’s like working in Trump’s hotel, according to former staff
2021-02-21T11:23:18.000Z
GB News tells ‘idiots’ to ‘grow up’ after being pranked by spoof names
2021-06-16T19:37:52.000Z
Scots bring ‘amazing atmosphere’ to London for England game
2021-06-18T22:14:21.000Z
GB News is still getting trolled after telling pranksters ‘grow up’
2021-06-17T08:01:02.000Z
Fight branded ‘unethical’ set to take place within days
2021-06-15T12:19:53.000Z
This tree perfectly sums up ‘British pettiness’ between neighbours
2021-06-23T12:33:12.000Z
Trans father says doctors offered ‘multiple abortions’ when pregnant
2021-06-18T14:40:09.000Z
Scotland’s McGinn pokes fun at Ronaldo over his stance on Coca Cola
2021-06-17T16:18:39.000Z
Man’s ‘plot twist’ ending to break-up text baffles the internet
2021-06-17T08:24:33.000Z
This Star Wars scene has become the internet’s new favourite meme
2021-06-13T15:27:41.000Z
Lee Hurst falsely claims humanity survived Black Death without vaccine
2021-06-17T13:41:26.000Z
Massive crocodile which has ‘eaten 300 people’ is on the loose
2021-06-11T08:29:30.000Z
Piers Corbyn filmed participating in bizarre anti-lockdown protest
2021-06-18T15:58:56.000Z
GB News aired a question from a man with his bum out
2021-06-17T09:50:12.000Z
Uber nightmare who coughed on driver has handed herself into police
2021-03-15T15:21:37.000Z
Woman demands end to brioche bun burgers, sparks fierce debate
2021-06-22T09:12:49.000Z
Anti-vaxxers really won’t like these queues of young people
2021-06-20T15:47:59.000Z
The funniest moments from the weekend’s Euro 2020 matches
2021-06-21T07:26:53.000Z
Ronaldo’s Coca Cola commercial resurfaces after Euro 2020 anger
2021-06-16T21:13:30.000Z
Who won today’s PMQs? We’ve scored Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer
2021-06-23T12:54:37.000Z
Is Matt Hancock ‘hopeless’? Here’s 14 times he made the case for it
2021-06-18T09:35:23.000Z
Great British Bake Off winner reveals NSFW badge he almost got onto TV
2021-06-18T11:18:38.000Z
Viral video shows how government mistakes delayed end of lockdown
2021-06-21T12:28:50.000Z
TikTok reveals how people break into hotel rooms with a rubber band
2021-06-21T16:20:45.000Z
6 things that Edwin Poots has actually said
2021-06-18T06:55:17.000Z
William, George and Charlotte appear at running event on Father’s Day
2021-06-20T18:04:31.000Z
Fisherman ‘finds unopened bottle of whisky’ inside fish in viral video
2021-06-22T09:49:08.000Z
Senator who spoke about systemic racism is member of all-white club
2021-06-21T19:38:06.000Z
A Tory MP thinks some furloughed staff ‘don’t really want to’ go back
2021-06-19T08:46:02.000Z
Journalist has sex during radio interview for swingers club feature
2021-06-02T08:33:26.000Z
Pensioner’s thoughts on how immigration improves his town goes viral
2021-06-23T07:50:58.000Z
Biden lost his temper with a female reporter - and the internet reacts
2021-06-16T20:40:32.000Z
Republican Senator seems to not know the pledge of allegiance
2021-06-21T16:06:29.000Z