Paramount Plus users fume at service ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Paramount Plus users were left gutted ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII kick-off in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas spectacle places the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, but fans found reason to fume before the match had even started thanks to the streaming service's crashes and dropouts.

The service was accused by fans of 'dropping the ball' and plenty of search went into deciphering error code 3002 on the streaming platform by viewers hastily trying to resume pre-match coverage of the American football finale.

30 minutes before kick-off, Downdetector recorded a spike of issue reports on Paramount Plus in the United States, with users being met - mostly - with a message saying: “OOPS! We’re having some trouble playing this video. Please try again. If you continue to experience issues, check your internet connection or restart your router. Error Code: 3002” as well as "Sorry, this video is currently unavailable. Please try again. Need additional help? Visit http://help.cbs.com.(6006)."

A big spike of issues DownDetector

And the reaction online wasn't great, as you'd expect:





For hopeful Super Bowl viewers, stay strong. Your stream will work - or should - soon. Fingers crossed.

