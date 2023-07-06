Peaky Blinders creators slam Ron DeSantis for using show clip in campaign video

The makers and actors behind Peaky Blinders have slammed Ron DeSantis after he used a clip from the show in a “homophobic” campaign video without asking.

The video was shared by the DeSantis team last week as the controversial Governor of Florida campaigns to become the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

In the clip, which has been widely denounced as homophobic, DeSantis attempted to discredit his fellow conservative campaign rival Donald Trump by suggesting he was sympathetic to the LGBTQ+ community.

It featured clips of Trump taken from his 2016 presidential campaign saying that he would do “everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens” and making other comments supportive of trans people.

The video then pivots to DeSantis’ views on the LGBTQ+ community with headlines of his harmful policies made against the community placed over the top of various clips and images.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Some of the imagery used is taken from Peaky Blinders and depicts the main character from the show, Tommy Shelby, played by actor Cillian Murphy.

But those connected to the hit show, including creator Steven Knight and actor Cillian Murphy, have hit back at DeSantis for using their clips, saying in a joint statement, “We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative”.

The full statement read: “On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders – Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions and Banijay Rights – we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’rs character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official licence.

“We do not support the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.