Pentagon breaks silence on review of 650 UFO incidents

The Pentagon has provided an update from its office investigating hundreds of UFO incidents.

The Pentagon describes the sightings as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and is investigating a reported 650 incidents.

It told Congress that as yet, none of the sightings show any evidence of extraterrestrial activity or defy physics as we know it.

The update was provided by Dr Sean M. Kirkpatrick who is the director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

Testifying in front of the US Senate's Committee on Armed Services on 19 April, he updated the committee on incidents that had been reported by the military and its personnel.

Two videos were shown to demonstrate how some of the videos could be explained, while others could not.

Kirkpatrick said: “I want to underscore today that only a very small percentage of UAP reports display signatures that could reasonably be described as ‘anomalous’.”

He continued: “The majority of unidentified objects reported to AARO demonstrate mundane characteristics of balloons, unmanned aerial systems, clutter, natural phenomena, or other readily explainable sources.”

In one clip, footage taken in the Middle East on 12 July 2022 showed a round metallic, orb-like object flying over an undisclosed location. It was captured by an MQ-9 drone and the case remains unresolved.

Another video from South Asia was also filmed by an MQ-9 drone and appeared to capture what was determined to be a commercial plane flying past. Kirkpatrick said, “If you squint, it looks like an aircraft because it actually turns out to be an aircraft”.

The 650 incidents of UAPs mark an increase of 140 more since January this year when the previous report into UAPs was released.

Over half of the sightings reported are of round or spherical objects and most UAP sightings occur at between 15,000 to 25,000 feet in altitude.

