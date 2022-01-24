Pete Davidson never holds back from a good roast on Saturday Night Live.

The comedian has no problem ruthlessly mocking celebrities (how could we ever forget his brutal segment on Kanye West?) and basically anyone in the news cycle if it means getting a few laughs in return.

His latest victim? Novak Djokovic.

Specifically, Djokovic's deportation from Australia that's made headlines over the past few weeks.

The Serbian professional tennis player had his visa canceled at the Australian border due to his Covid-19 vaccination stance, where he is, spoiler alert: refused to get the jab. After he was detained in Melbourne, Djokovic was sent back to Serbia and was unable to participate in future matches.

All of this leaves more than enough room for a proper mocking session on SNL courtesy alla Pete Davidson alongside Kate McKinnon.

The segment saw McKinnon posing as Fox News host Laura Ingraham interviewing Djokovic.

"Call me by my nickname, the Joker," Davidson said.

“I never thought I would hear myself use the word deported in a bad way,” McKinnon said. She then asked Davidson to explain what happened.

"I went to Australia and my visa was denied, but then I appealed to the judge and this was his ruling," Davidson shared before the screen cut to a scene of a demonstration that showed the tennis ball being, "out."

"People love to tear you off your pedestal just because you're really rich or you're the best at tennis or you go to a charity event with 200 kids even though you're dripping with Covid," Davidson added.

"But in my heart, I know that one day people will look back on this moment in history and think, 'Who cares?'" he concluded.

McKinnon then wrapped up the segment and said, "See you at Wimbledon," to which Davidson quipped, "Probably not."