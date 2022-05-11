An aeroplane passenger with no prior flying experience successfully landed a plane after the pilot took a funny turn.

They were heroically able to land the plane at Palm Beach International Airport in Flordia, with the assistance of air traffic control guiding them, according to WPBF-TV.

When the pilot experienced a medical emergency and was unable to fly, the quick-thinking passenger reportedly radioed air traffic control from about 70 miles north of the plane’s final destination.

They told them: “I’ve got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the aeroplane.”

A dispatcher responded: “Roger. What’s your position?”

The passenger replied: “I have no idea. I can see the coast of Florida in front of me. And I have no idea.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Maintain wings level and just try to follow the coast, either north or southbound. We’re trying to locate you,” the dispatcher instrcuted.

Dispatchers were able to locate the Cessna Caravan plane around 25 miles north of Palm Beach in Boca Raton.

Instructing the passenger how to slowly descend the plane, they directed him to a safe and steady landing.

When the plane had safely landed, a dispatcher could be heard over the radio saying: “You just witnessed a couple passengers land that plane.”

Someone asked: “Did you say the passengers landed the plane?”

The controller confirmed: “That’s correct.”

“Oh, my gosh. Great job,” the other person replied.