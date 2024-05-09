A new “portal” has opened up connecting Dublin and New York City and people are already using it to flirt with strangers across the Atlantic.

Finding a partner in this day and age can prove tricky, as people resort to all kinds of different methods, such as holding up a cardboard sign , to meet new potential love interests.

People in NYC and Dublin have also been using a new 24/7 livestream “portal” to connect, after the futuristic installation was erected to connect the two cities and allowing for real-time interactions.

The system was installed to mark Dublin being named the European City of Smart Tourism for 2024 and has already had some very sweet results as people from the two cities connect.

It was launched on Wednesday 8 May, with the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, saying: “We are delighted to connect Dublin with New York which we share a deep historical and cultural bond with”

They added: “From July the Dublin Portal will also connect to other global city destinations in Poland, Brazil and Lithuania.”

In one hilarious video shared on TikTok, a man in Dublin could be seen trying to give his phone number to someone on the other side in New York with what looked like some difficulty as a crowd watched on.

Meanwhile, an American student studying in Dublin was able to see her mother on the other side of the portal and talk to her.

The portals are located on O’Connell Street in Dublin and on the Flatiron South Public Plaza, next to the Flatiron Building, in New York City.

Benediktas Gylys, the Lithuanian artist who invented the portal, explained: “Portals are an invitation to meet people above borders and differences and to experience our world as it really is – united and one.”

