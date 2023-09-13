Woman sick of dating apps takes to streets with 'looking for husband' sign

A woman who got 'bored' of dating apps took to the streets of unique with a handmade sign - and may have just met her match as a result.

Karolina Getis, 29, held up a sign which read 'looking for a husband' along with her Instagram handle, and had a myriad of men interested in getting to know her.

"I do it to get out of my comfort zone - people were in shock on the street but always saying 'go girl, find your husband'", she says.

"One guy at the end saw the sign and came and picked me up - I'm now in touch with him and we're chatting with each other - we'll see what happens in the future."

