Researchers have discovered that electrocuting a penis could be the cure for premature ejaculation.

According to a study published in the Asian Journal of Urology, doctors in Lebanon were able to help one man last roughly seven times longer in bed after undergoing electric-current therapy.

Beirut-based medics ran an electrical current through a 28-year-old man’s penis to stimulate his dorsal penile nerve, one of the nerves that gathers movement and sensation information from the penis.

Previously, he reportedly climaxed after 40 seconds of sex “on almost all occasions" and wanted help after traditional drugs failed to help him.

So, medics stuck electrodes to the anonymous man's penis for 30 minutes of continuous current three times a week and luckily it worked out.

This is because part of the ejaculation process involves sperm being released by the contraction of multiple perineal muscles.

Scientists believe that the shock therapy of the dorsal penile nerve works to slow the contraction of these muscles.

Six months after undergoing the treatments, the man from the study was able to have sex for an average of 3.9 minutes before reaching completion.

And fifteen months after the treatments began, the man recorded an average of 4.9 minutes before ejaculating.



How's that for a happy ending?

