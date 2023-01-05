People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 people in Afghanistan

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...

According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot.

“It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.

Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.

Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.

The prince said in order to conduct kills, the Army trained them not to think of them as people. So he thought of them as “chess pieces” that needed to be taken off the board.

People online were surprised by Prince Harry’s anecdote as it is the first time he mentioned the number of people he killed.

Some theorized the reason the Duke of Sussex mentioned it at all: security.

Security experts have said that Prince Harry is a potential terrorist target due to his military service, and revealing his number of kills could increase that.

Security concerns around Harry and his wife Meghan have become a hot topic since the two left as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020.

Notoriously, the couple encountered intense backlash and online bullying in the UK. The former confirmed that Meghan ‘faced very real threats’.

Recently, Harry won the right to challenge the Home Office over their decision to not grant him the ability to pay for his own police protection.

Some wondered if Prince Harry's revelation would incentivize security protocol for him and his family.





The Duke of Sussex also revealed insight into his relationship with Prince William behind closed doors and his resentment toward being called "the spare."

The book is expected to be released next Tuesday 10 January.

