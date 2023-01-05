New bombshell claims regarding the Royal Family have emerged after Prince Harry reportedly claimed in his new book that his brother William physically attacked him.

According to a report in the Guardian, the Duke of Sussex claims the brothers were involved in a physical altercation following an argument over Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle.

The moment Prince Harry was pushed to the ground is reportedly detailed in an extract from his upcoming autobiography Spare. The publication claims to have obtained a copy ahead of publication on 10 January.

According to the report, Harry claims in the extract that the physical altercation took place at his London home in 2019 when his brother grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace off and “knocked” him to the ground.

The extract reportedly comes from upcoming memoir Spare WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry reportedly writes that during the extract that William ‘came at him’, writing: “It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry reportedly writes that William told him to fight back, but Harry refused, and William left before returning “looking regretful, and apologised”.

The news has sparked a huge reaction on social media, with one concerned Twitter user writing: “Time may be a healer, but it's hard to know how William and Harry come back from this.”

Others tried to pour cold water on the situation by writing: “Brothers had an altercation…that’s never happened before in the history of brothers.”

Another added: “Brothers having a physical fight ??? Not exactly groundbreaking stuff is it.”

Others joked that the writers of the Netflix series The Crown had been put on high alert by the latest reports.

Another wrote: “This episode of the crown is gonna EAT.”

One user was more supportive of Harry, writing: “I say good on Harry for speaking up. William is always painted to be perfect and yet Harry is vilified each and every time.”

Author Sathnam Sanghera added: “Everyone who thinks they have an opinion about Harry/William but resists the temptation to tweet about it should be rewarded with actual cash.”

Another jokingly posed the question: “Did he get the necklace fixed? The world awaits.”

The Independent has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.

