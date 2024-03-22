Kate Middleton conspiracy theorists admit their shame after cancer announcement

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message and told others battling the disease “you are not alone”.

Kate spoke about the “huge shock” of the medical development and how her family have experienced an “incredibly tough couple of months” and at times her voice cracked with feeling.

The princess was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer, the type of which has not been disclosed.

The future Queen began a course of “preventative chemotherapy” late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as “well and getting stronger every day”.

Speaking in the video message recorded on Wednesday in Windsor, the princess said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.



“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

Kate ended her video message by saying: “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

The announcement comes after weeks of conspiracy theories and memes about the princess's whereabouts and her wellbeing.

In the wake of the news, many have condemned the conspiracy theorists for engaging in the baseless discourse about the Princess.

































Even those who had spread the conspiracies admitted that they now felt guilt.





































Additional reporting by PA.