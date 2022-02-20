People have taken to Twitter to send their well wishes to the Queen after it was announced that she has contracted Covid.

The monarch, 95, tested positive for the virus and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to carry out “light duties” this week.

It’s been reported that the head of state has fallen ill after it was confirmed she had been in direct contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, the week he had the disease.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Since news of her positive test broke, people have taken to Twitter to wish the Queen a speedy recovery.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi wrote: "Wishing her Majesty a swift recovery. God Save The Queen."

Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted: "On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am."

"The commitment Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country continues to be unwavering. Wishing her a swift and safe recovery from Covid-19," London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote.

GB News presenter Dan Wootton wrote: “On today, like every day, God Save the Queen. Have full faith she will be fine.”

Broadcaster Kay Burley said: “We wish her a speedy recovery.”



The Queen is understood to be triple vaccinated but she had been on doctors’ order to rest since mid-October, after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

The Royal Household has its own royal physicians and the Queen’s doctors will be on hand to take care of and monitor the head of state, with Professor Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, expected to be in charge.

She is believed to have spent time with Charles on Tuesday February 8, when he hosted an investiture at her Windsor Castle home, and a few days later he tested positive for Covid but made a quick recovery to full health, PA reports.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also tested positive for Covid, with Clarence House confirming on Monday February 14 that the duchess was self isolating.

The shock announcement of her positive test comes just a few weeks after the nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

With reporting by PA.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.