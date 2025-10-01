Is Reebok removing its logo from Israel's football kit?

Sportswear giant Reebok has dismissed recent speculation suggesting that it had requested the removal of its branding from the Israel Football Association (IFA) kits.

In recent days, several reports and online discussions claimed that the company was distancing itself from Israel’s national football team by withdrawing its logo from official uniforms. However, Reebok has firmly denied these assertions.

"Reebok is proud of our record as a unifier of all cultures on and off the pitch. Reports in Israeli news outlets claiming that Reebok has directed the IFA to remove its logos from its national team kits are simply not true," a spokesperson told Reuters.

The company added: "We will continue to honor our brand's and our local licensee's commitment to the IFA. We don't do politics; we do sport."

The IFA has also confirmed that there will be no changes to the national team’s appearance on the field, stating that the kits worn in international matches will continue to feature the Reebok logo as they have previously.

Getty Images

It comes as Greta Thunberg’s aid flotilla, carrying roughly 500 activists representing more than 40 countries, reported being "aggressively circled" by an Israeli naval vessel while approaching Gaza.

According to the Global Sumud Flotilla, communications were cut off remotely as the military boat "steered dangerously close."

A second ship in the convoy, the Sirius, was also engaged. Activists said the Israeli vessel carried out "similar harassing maneuvers for an extended period of time—before finally departing."

In a statement, the flotilla organisers claimed: "These reckless and intimidatory maneuvers placed participants at serious risk. Interfering with our passage is unlawful and any attack or interception constitutes a war crime."

Indy100 reached out to Reebok for comment

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.