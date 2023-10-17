Richard Madeley asks British-Palestinian MP if family knew Hamas attack was imminent

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley has sparked controversy after asking British-Palestinian MP Layla Moran if she knew the Hamas attacks on Israel were going to happen.

In the early hours of Saturday 7 October, Hamas began launching a series of surprise attacks on Israel, killing hundreds of civilians and capturing hostages whose whereabouts remain unknown.

One of the first targets was a musical festival, and haunting before and after footage has shown just how devastating the attacks were.

Now, British news host Madeley has caused outrage after asking a British-Palestinian MP if she knew about the attacks before they happened.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran appeared on ITV’s GMB on 17 October to discuss the Israel-Gaza conflict, revealing her family’s home in Gaza had been bombed.

At one point during the interview, Madeley asked Moran: “With your family connections in Gaza, did you have any indication of what was going to happen 10 days ago? Two weeks ago? Was there any word on the street in Gaza?”

Madeley has been accused by some of “Islamophobia” while others have called for GMB to sack him over the incident.

"A famous British morning show host asked a British Palestinian MP, with family in Gaza, if she knew about the attack before it took place! We're in the gutter," someone argued.













Someone else added: “Richard Madeley should be fired immediately by GMB. This is completely sick.”

“The racism/Islamophobia in ‘polite circles’ is completely normalised at the moment. It's so casual in the most shocking sense.

“It keeps happening and then there's a mealy-mouthed apology, which is worthless because the seed is sowed & people involved continue on air the next day,” argued another.

indy100 has contacted Good Morning Britain for comment.

