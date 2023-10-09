Video shows full extent of Israel's Iron Dome taking on Hamas rockets

On Saturday 7 October, the Hamas group launched a series of attacks on Israel, leading to a severe escalation of violence in the ongoing and complex Israel-Gaza conflict.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the first missile sirens began to ring warning of incoming rockets launched by Hamas towards Israel. Another early target was a music festival in Israel as footage showed what appeared to be Hamas paragliders descending onto the area.

Since then, thousands of rockets have been launched by the militant group, with video footage showing the sheer number and how Israel’s Iron Dome air defences are attempting to intercept them before impact.

A video shared by the X/Twitter account @PopularFront_, which does “Grassroots reporting on global conflict”, showed the rockets lighting up the sky as Israel’s air defences were tested.

The post explained: “Iron Dome air defenses intercepting rocket fire from Gaza towards Ashkelon. Multiple rockets have landed in the coastal city tonight, with many intercepted by the Iron Dome before making impact.”

In the video, taken in darkness, dozens of rockets lit up the night sky in the distance as they were launched.

As they flew closer to their intended target, the Iron Dome air defence system appeared to intercept and shoot the rockets down, causing an even brighter display of light with each rocket hit.

In a televised address, Prime Minister of Isreal, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared war on Hamas, sparking concerns that the conflict will escalate.

