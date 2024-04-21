Rudy Giuliani just compared the trial against Donald Trump and him to Nazi Germany

Rudy Giuliani has compared the trials taking place against Donald Trump and him to “the trials you would have during Hitler's era or Stalin's era".

The disgraced former New York City mayor filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December after being ordered to pay $148 million for falsely accusing two poll workers of cheating in the 2020 election.

The past week saw him sit for an hours-long deposition behind closed doors in the case, as his creditors seek to recover their money.

He has discussed the trials on the conservative Thrivetime Show: The ReAwakening Versus the Great Reset podcast.

Giuliani said about his legal situation: "These trials, we talk about Hitler or Stalin, these are like the trials you would have during Hitler's era or Stalin's era.

“Whether it's the one we see in New York or the one that I had and constant threats of trying to put you in jail, like they're doing with President Trump. If you say anything to defend yourself, you could go to jail."

Trump appeared in a Manhattan courtroom as a criminal defendant as part of a historic trial this week. Jury selection in the so-called hush money trial began on 15 April for the first-ever criminal trial of a sitting or former president.

The 77-year-old has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments given to cover up alleged affairs ahead of the 2016 election. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Meanwhile, speaking on the same podcast, Giuliani said Trump supporters are being "persecuted or attacked or prosecuted”.

He said: "They're afraid that we'll uncover their schemes. Sometimes, their schemes are for money; sometimes, they're for power; and the more it becomes possible that we are going to uncover it, the worse they get.

"So in my case, I'm not as big or important a target as Donald Trump, but I'm pretty important."

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings