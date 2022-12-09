Wrexham Football Club has had an interesting recent history to say the least.

First, Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club in a bid to get them back in the premier league and make a TV series about it.

Now, they’ve announced that they’ve handed the control of the club over to King Charles III... sort of.

The King and Queen Consort met the pair during a trip to the football club’s Racecourse Ground on Friday (December 9) as part of a day visit to mark Wrexham becoming a city.

Speaking to media ahead of their meeting, Reynolds said: “I would say that we’re impossibly excited to welcome him to the Racecourse ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham.

“Rob and I both said early on, and this holds true and for the rest of our lives, we will do anything to uplift and elevate this community and this club and having the King pay a visit is certainly one way to do it. That’s for sure. Very excited.”

Reynolds posted a picture of himself with the King, adding the caption: “Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge.”



Reynolds also said he hoped to talk to the monarch about the work they were doing to improve the club and stadium.

The Royal guests headed to Wrexham on Friday Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

He said: “I would love to tell him a little bit about what it is that we’re hoping to achieve with the renovation of the Kop stand, and it’s not even a renovation, I would say that it’s a complete reimagining of the Kop stand, and what that will mean to not just the club, but the community of Wrexham as well.”

It comes after Wrexham football club banned one of their players from wearing football boots customised with a "f**k the Tories" slogan on the side recently.

Paul Mullin, a striker that joined the club last summer posted an image of the boots on Instagram on Tuesday before playing a game against Halifax Town.

