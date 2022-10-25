Wrexham football club has banned one of their players from wearing football boots customised with a "f**k the Tories" slogan on the side.

Paul Mullin, a striker that joined the club last summer posted an image of the boots on Instagram on Tuesday before playing a game against Halifax Town.

The boots, pictured below, went down well on social media and even Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns the club, liked the post but the club intervened and said the boots would not be allowed.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In a statement, the club said: "The club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval.

"For the record, the pictures wouldn’t have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the club.

"The club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward.

"The club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the club itself.

"There is no more prominent example of this than the fact that the MP for the constituency within which the club is found, is a Conservative seat.

"After this unwelcome distraction, the club hopes the focus remains on our objectives of gaining promotion on the field and creating community benefit off it, in which Paul Mullin will continue to play a significant part."

Wrexham is currently served by Conservative MP Sarah Atherton, who attended the Racecourse earlier this year with fellow Tory MPs Jacob Rees Mogg and Robert Buckland.

Meanwhile, the intervention came after co-chairman and co-owner of the club, Rob McElhenney, who is also an actor, and executive director Humphrey Ker visited a food bank in the area.





It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.