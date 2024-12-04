Sarah, Duchess of York says she is ‘game’ for Bridgerton cameo

Sarah, Duchess of York has said she is “game” for a cameo on Netflix series Bridgerton.

Speaking on ITV show Lorraine, the duchess, also known as Fergie, reflected on the TV appearances she has made through the years and her recent trip to the Coronation Street set.

Appearing alongside Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe on the British soap, she said: “I will tell you a moment how embarrassing I was.

Sarah, Duchess of York, pours a pint for Coronation Street actor Sally Dynevor (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

“I walked down the cobbles with Sally, well Sally was waiting, and I went down the cobbles, and I went ‘Ah this is so exciting, I’m going to go into the Rovers.’

“I went to the door of the Rovers and went ‘I’m going in’. And they went, ‘No, that’s just set’.”

The duchess, 65, also discussed her TV appearances, which have included a scene in US sitcom Friends and a cameo in a Vicar Of Dibley Comic Relief special.

Speaking about the possibility of future cameos, she said: “I’m game on for Bridgerton. I’ve told Shona Rhymes, Shonda Rhimes, sorry, I’ve said: ‘Shonda – I’m coming in’.”

Chat show host Lorraine Kelly then joked that Dynevor, whose daughter Phoebe played Daphne Bridgerton on the Regency-style Netflix series, might know somebody who could help her get onto the show.

Sarah, Duchess of York with Coronation Street actor Sally Dynevor outside the Rovers Return (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

The duchess visited the soap’s set on the same day as touring Prevent Breast Cancer’s building, The Nightingale Centre, in Manchester on October 9.

She and Dynevor helped to launch a public fundraising appeal to secure the final sum needed to build a National Breast Imaging Academy at Wythenshawe Hospital, where the centre is located.

Dynevor, who is a patron of Prevent Breast Cancer, introduced the duchess to the charity after the pair discussed their breast cancer experiences on ITV’s Loose Women. The duchess is now a patron of the charity as well.

The actress, 61, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 while her on-screen character was also battling the disease, while the duchess was treated for breast cancer last year and was diagnosed with skin cancer in January.