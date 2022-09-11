Sky News has corrected a report after mistaking a protest organised following the killing of Chris Kaba for a group showing respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Kaba, 24, was shot in Streatham Hill on Monday following a pursuit that saw the Audi he was driving hemmed in by two police cars in a narrow residential street. He was unarmed, and died after a single shot was fired by a Met Police officer from the Specialist Firearms Command unit while police attempted to stop and contain the vehicle he was driving.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a homicide investigation into the incident. However, the family of the dead man said they were “shocked” that the decision to do so was only made on Friday – and called for the Met Police officer involved in his shooting to be “immediately suspended”.

Protesters marched through the capital holding placards calling for ‘Justice for Chris Kaba’ on Saturday, but the broadcaster mistakenly reported that the crowds were instead gathered to honour the Queen.

The news anchor said at the time: “Trafalgar Square, look at that, look at the crowds of people winding their way down… they’ll be working their way up the Mall, and what a walk there is. There are thousands of people lining that route, it really is an incredible sight.

Chris Kaba was killed on Monday PA

“They’ll work their way up the Mall, very slowly, meeting new friends along the way, talking about their journey here, their memories of the Queen, their good wishes for the new King.”

Sky News issued a clarification on the error. However, social media users pointed out that the broadcaster had not apologised for the mistake.

Sky News said: “Earlier this afternoon, we showed pictures of a crowd of people in Trafalgar Square, and described them as being on their way to Buckingham Palace.

“We’d just like to make it clear that those pictures were actually of a protest taking place over the death of Chris Kaba, who was shot and killed by a police officer in south London. We’ll be reporting in full on that story a little later today.”