Doctor issues warning over popular household product during winter

A neurologist has turned to TikTok with three pieces of health advice to consider over the winter months.

In a clip that's racked up almost two million views, Dr Bing (@doctor.bing) has left people stunned with his little-known nuggets of information.

The first tip, in particular, left people concerned, as he issued a warning against commonly used space heaters used to keep homes warm.

"Space heaters can be incredibly dangerous if not used properly," he told fellow TikTokers. "And they are a leading cause of house fires during the winter."

He added that if they're not used safely, they can result in fires or even carbon monoxide poisoning in more serious cases.

Next up, Dr Bing urged people to stretch before winter activities. Why? According to the neurologist, cold temperatures "trick" the brain into "thinking that you’re not working as hard as you are because you’re not feeling as hot or you’re not sweating as much."

Dr Bing said this can be dangerous, even for less demanding activities and chores.

"From a neurological perspective, overexertion can lead to fainting, which increases the risk of head injuries," he explained.

Lastly, he urged people to not ignore symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) as it can impact brain health.

"This is not just about feeling down. It can actually lead to significant cognitive and emotional changes such as poor concentration, fatigue, and a lack of motivation," Dr Bing explained.









It didn't take long for TikTokers to chime in on the advice, with one humouring: "Not me slowly looking at my space heater."

Another wrote: "I used to live in a loft. The business under us caught on fire because someone left their space heater on after they closed up. The business burned down. Fortunately, we were ok and so was our loft."

Meanwhile, others referenced the US TikTok ban, with one chiming in: "How are they going to ban this app when it teaches me so much"

"This is why we need TikTok for this useful information," another concluded.

