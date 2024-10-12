Doctor shares the difference between SAD and winter fatigue

Winter fatigue is a common challenge as shorter days and colder weather can leave us feeling sluggish and low on energy. The lack of sunlight can lead to the infamous ‘winter blues’ – but that's not to be confused with seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Dr Kaywaan Khan, a Private GP at Harley Street’s Hannah London Clinic, explained that SAD is a recognised medical condition related to seasonal changes. It's a form of depression that some people experience during the autumn and winter months when there is reduced exposure to sunlight and the days become shorter.

"SAD can affect mood, appetite, sleeping patterns, concentration and energy levels, making it difficult to complete everyday tasks or activities they would usually enjoy. SAD can also occur during the summer months, though this is less common," Dr Khan told Indy100.

"Also, take note of noticeable changes in your weight or appetite, as this is a sign to consult with a doctor to find out any underlying causes," he explained. "Persistent low mood and worsening symptoms during the winter months are also reasons to consider seeking professional help. A GP can assess your symptoms, provide a diagnosis and recommend the appropriate treatment options or advice to improve wellbeing."

Dr Khan highlighted that SAD and winter fatigue are not the same. While both are related to reduced daylight during winter and lethargy, "SAD is a form of clinical depression that meets diagnostic criteria for a mental health condition."



"SAD’s mood dips are more severe, leading to a loss of interest in activities, oversleeping, appetite changes and feelings of hopelessness," he explained. "These symptoms can persist throughout the winter months and impair a person’s quality of life in subsequent years. Whereas, winter fatigue is a temporary feeling of general tiredness and lack of energy, and usually resolves itself on its own."

If people are concerned they may have SAD, Dr Khan advises to book a consultation with a medically qualified healthcare professional, especially if tiredness and lethargy start affecting daily life and activities. There is a range of treatments typically offered, from therapy including CBT or counselling, medication such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and lifestyle change advice.

Meanwhile, there are ways to combat winter fatigue at home with Dr Khan sharing seven of the most effective methods:

Maximise exposure to natural sunlight

"Sunlight is a natural mood booster and energiser, helping to produce serotonin and regulate your body’s internal clock. During winter, sunlight is limited, so it’s important to try and make the most of it. Try to get outside during the brightest part of the day, even if it’s cold. This will help keep energy levels high throughout the day and boost endorphins (the ‘happy hormones’).

"Just be sure to wear protective clothing such as a scarf around the face, woolly hat and knitted gloves to shield your skin from harsh, winter weather as this can lead to redness and inflammation- especially if you suffer from skin conditions like eczema or rosacea.

"In these cases, it may be better to avoid harsh weather conditions and try an intramuscular (IM) Vitamin D shot that delivers the vitamin directly into the muscle, ensuring faster absorption and more sustained benefits compared to oral supplements. This will help avoid deficiencies in bone health, immune function and mood regulation."

Warm up the muscles with massage therapy

During winter, our muscles can tighten up and feel stiff due to the cold weather, making it more difficult to be physically active. Also, seasonal affective disorder can lower mood and, in some cases, cause depression which affects our energy to go outside.

"It’s tempting to stay cozy indoors or isolate yourself during winter, but remaining physically active is the key to combatting winter fatigue. My recommendation is to start slow and treat yourself to a 30-minute back, neck and shoulder massage to ease muscular tension and help calm down the mind. Massage therapy is a great way to warm and loosen the muscles, and is known to increase the production of serotonin and dopamine.

"Following your session with time in a sauna is a great way to stimulate heat shock proteins that help combat illness, anti-ageing and provide warmth in the winter."

Get Vitamin C from your diet to avoid illness

"When feeling low on energy and fatigued, our immune system is likely to be compromised. This is a common reason why illness is more common in the winter than it is the summer.

"Vitamin C is glorified as the supplement you should take to prevent a cold, and there is plenty of medical evidence to support this claim. However, it is important to note that the synthetically manufactured Vitamin C you take in the form of a pill can cause more harm than good, due to their artificially high doses.

"They are unlikely to be superior to the more readily available alternative, nature’s fruit and vegetables, which also contain other vital nutrients and prebiotics in a perfectly packaged combination that is too complex to put into a pill.

"Try and aim for 200mg of Vitamin C per day from your natural sources before turning to the artificial alternatives."

Try an IV drip loaded with antioxidants

"IV drips packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants offer a quick energy boost to combat winter fatigue. They not only improve hydration but also strengthen immunity and detoxify the body with ingredients like Vitamin C, B-complex, and glutathione.

"While some argue they are quick fixes that may lead to neglecting proper nutrition, winter fatigue can make it hard to get enough nutrients from food alone, especially if you have dietary restrictions. When administered by a medical professional, IV drips can safely re-energise the body and help address dehydration, a common cause of fatigue. In winter, dehydration is especially common due to cold, dry air causing the body to lose moisture.

"IV drips can combat this directly by replenishing lost fluids, while you should also aim to drink 8-10 glasses of water daily. Water-rich foods, sparkling water, and herbal teas can help too while limiting alcohol consumption, which dehydrates and worsens fatigue, is key."

Quit smoking for better energy levels

"Many people smoke in order to stimulate the release of dopamine - a feeling of pleasure. When the body absorbs nicotine, this leads to an increase in heart rate and blood pressure. Depending on the nicotine level, this may [result in] a sense of relaxation or alertness.

"However, these experiences are short-lived and as the nicotine begins to wear off, a person is likely to start craving more. The long-term effects of smoking are much more damaging, as we all know from the results of extensive medical studies.

"There is a clear association between smoking and fatigue, as nicotine disrupts sleep patterns and reduces oxygen flow, leading to decreased energy levels and increased tiredness throughout the day. This is why many people have reported waking up energised, and immediately tired soon after smoking a cigarette or vaping. Smoking is highly addictive, although I appreciate that it may be hard to quit.

"There is a lot of support online and offline for this, my advice would be to begin with the NHS-recommended tools to help you quit. If you need further advice, book in for a private GP consultation for dedicated support and advanced routine check-ups."

Stick to a sleep schedule

"If your energy levels are low and you’re experiencing fatigue, you may think the resolve is to sleep more. This is because your body clock doesn’t align with your sleep-wake cycle. Its natural circadian rhythm becomes disrupted, and its ability to regulate energy levels throughout the day is impaired. That’s why it is so important to create a sleep schedule and aim for eight hours of good sleep per night.

"To achieve this, avoid caffeinated drinks, alcohol, and large meals 2-4 hours before bedtime, as these can cause an energy spike that leads to disrupted sleep. Create a calming environment to achieve deep sleep that helps you feel refreshed when you wake up.

"The best way to do this is by investing in blackout blinds, but for a more affordable option use an eye mask to create the optimal sleep setting. Give yourself plenty of time to wind down with zero screen time, as the blue light radiation can confuse your body clock, keeping you awake for longer than necessary. If you’re struggling with insomnia, speak to your GP or sleep specialist who can provide guidance."





Exercise to boost circulation

"In colder months, the body redirects blood flow away from muscles and skin to protect essential organs, often leaving us feeling lethargic, with tight muscles and dry skin.

"Taking part in activities that help get the blood flowing can counteract this effect. Hot yoga, for instance, warms up the body from the inside out, increasing circulation, loosening tight muscles, and rejuvenating the skin.

"Pilates and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) are also great for boosting energy and improving overall fitness, making them ideal for staying active and energised during winter. Start slow and gradually build up to more intense workouts to avoid overexertion."

