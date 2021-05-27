Steak restaurant sparks backlash after demanding that each customer spends $100 minimum

A steak restaurant in Philadelphia has come under criticism after introducing a new policy that requires customers to spend a minimum of $100 each in the establishment.

A picture of a sign at Steak 48 on Broad and Spruce Streets was widely circulated on social media on Wednesday which stated: “There is a $100 per person food & beverage minimum for each person at your table in order to ensure that each guest enjoys the total experience of food, service and atmosphere. This does not include tax or tip.”

The sign ends by saying: “Welcome, you are going to have a great night!” At the base of the sign is an illustration of what appears to be a blind man with a stick.

The image quickly went viral and prompted a lot of questions as it would seem quite hard for one person to spend $100 in the restaurant on just themselves.

Of course, there were plenty of memes too.

According to CBS Philly, the restaurant said in a statement: “Like many restaurants in our industry, we’ve had to make some updates to our policies, like the $100 per person minimum, in effort to support our staff and restaurant’s operations, and provide the ability to be successful as a steakhouse designed for the full sit-down experience.”

Steak 48, which is a chain that has four locations across the US, has also implemented the $100 minimum spend at its Chicago branch too. All of their restaurants have a business casual dress code.