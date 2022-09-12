After news that the Queen had died sadly broke last Thursday, many were left wondering what would happen to the nation.

Questions were posed about the line of succession, her funeral, and the country's mourning period.

People also wondered what will happen to her beloved corgis.

It has since been confirmed by his spokesperson that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor despite being divorced, will look after the dogs, Muick and Sandy.

Prince Andrew gifted the Queen Muick in 2021, while Sandy was a 95th birthday gift from Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s lifelong love of corgis was well documented and she reportedly said that “my corgis are family”.

Over her lifetime, she owned more than 30, mostly descended from her first, Susan, an 18th birthday gift from her father.

They even slept in their own corgi room in wicker baskets lined with cushions, and were reportedly fed fresh rabbit and beef by a gourmet chef.

Some of their names included: Whisky, Sherry, Sugar, Myth, Mint, Buzz, Brush, Geordie, Smoky, Dash, Dime, Disco and Dipper, the Guardian reports.

