The nation has shared their heartfelt thoughts and prayers after it was announced that the Queen, 96, is under medical supervision.

In a statement, a Palace spokesperson said: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.



"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

From how the media will be informed to how it will affect the public, many are wondering what happens when the Queen passes away.

Preparation must be carefully planned in advance, and the country will enter a period of official mourning, expected to last 10 days. Documents obtained byPOLITICO last year detail the plan in full.

Central Council of Church Bell Ringers spokeswoman Vicki Chapman told the Mail on Sunday in April, "We have spent a lot of time talking to the Royal Household and Lambeth Palace about the day the Monarch passes, which we hope will not be any time soon.

"Adding muffles makes bells sound mournful, more like a hum –so they will sound like thud, thud, thud rather than dong, dong, dong. It is about paying due reverence to the service of the Monarch and commemorating her life."

Some churches haven't used these bells since King George VI's death 70 years ago.

There will also be a minute's silence on D Day, with the days following called D Day plus the number of days that have passed.



As for how a monarch's death will affect the public, a Day of National Mourning will be put in place on the day of the Queen's funeral. This is expected to be around 10 days after she passes.



However, employers will not be compelled to give staff a day off.



The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, with a two-minute silence across the UK at noon.

POLITICOreported that there would also be a "committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and the Queen will be buried in the castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel".





