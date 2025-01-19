'This is not fair': TikTok users go into meltdown as app goes offline in the US

Goodbye TikTok, we hardly knew ye...

Social media users have been reacting in their thousands after the Chinese-owned app TikTok went offline shortly before a deadline that would see it banned in the US.

Users were horrified to see a message on the app that read: “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

It remains to be seen exactly how long it’ll be down for – and the 170 million who use the app in the US might not have to wait all that long.

Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated on Monday, has suggested that he will probably extend the deadline by at least 90 days.

TikTok had stated that it would take itself offline completely and “go dark” – while the law had only required it to be removed from Google and Apple app stores.

So, even though users had prepared for it being made unavailable, it still came as a shock to the system to see it disappear from their phone.

Many came back to Twitter/X to share their reactions – as well as some of their favourite memories of using the app.

Some were bemused to be back on Twitter/X at all.

"how it feels coming back to twitter cause tiktok is banned and all the other apps aren’t as funny," one wrote.

"scrolling twitter because tiktok is gone but every tweet is about tiktok," another said.

Others were sent straight into meltdown by the TikTok ban.

TikTok users had no time for others pointing out they didn't use it, either.

Many called for other apps to be banned, and TikTok reinstated.





Others shared their memories from the app.





Others saw the funny side.



Others lamented the fact they couldn't even access the app using a VPN.













Others couldn't believe that the ban had actually happened, and shed a tear.





























