Huge rush to get in on last TikTok trend before app gets banned in US

With the potential TikTok ban on January 19 looming, Americans are squeezing what is perhaps their last trend on the app, and with nothing left to lose, they're revealing their biggest confessions and hot takes.

As part of the trend, creators will typically include text on their video that reads: "Since TikTok is getting deleted... there's one more secret I have to share with you," (or something along those lines) before making their confession.

Meanwhile, they are lip-syncing to a sound from the animated sitcom Family Guy where the main character Peter Griffin says: "Since we're all gonna die, there's one more secret I feel I have to share with you... I did not care for The Godfather."

The quote is from Family Guy season four episode 27 titled "The Griffin Family History" where Peter makes the confession as he and his family are about to drown.

This has been a meme template over the years including on TikTok, but now Americans are using the sound to open up to their followers one more time about their most viral videos.

TikTok fashion creator, Madeleine White, admitted in her admission that she "hated how cutting up that Prada look turned out... especially the leg warmers" referring to one of her viral videos where she cut up a Prada jumpsuit to create a new look for Milan Fashion Week.

"Please don’t let us get deleted so I can get a redo I can do that so much better," she added in the caption of the video which has over 6.9m views.

While Anna Sitar - who had viral videos trying Starbucks drinks, shared her secret - which was that she "never actually liked coffee," as she added: "I only liked chai and then I got a little adventurous. I didn't but now I love it".

"Now i THRIVE on my daily cup and trying new drinks everywhere," she added in the caption.





TikTok creator PJ's secret he shared to the platform was that he has "never watched Frozen... or Frozen II" and added "IM SORRY" in the video caption for any of the 1.1m viewers who are offended Disney fans.

