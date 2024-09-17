Final messages from Titanic submersible capture craft's tragic last moments

The harrowing final words from the crew on board the Titanic submersible have been revealed in a recent hearing.

"All good here," was said before all five members died as a result of the implosion in 2023. Founder Stockton Rush, 61, French explorer Paul Henri Nargeolet, 77, British explorer Hamish Harding, 58, UK-based Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son Suleman were on board the Titan.

On Monday (16 September), the Coast Guard played a reenactment of the submersible's exchange with the Polar Prince.

The Polar Prince asked the crew whether they could see the support vessel on the display around 10am on June 18. The same question was asked over the following seven minutes.

The Titan crew then sent a "k," as a request for a communication check.

The Polar Prince repeated the question three more times, before sending the message: "I need better comms from you". Titan crew responded "yes", before adding: "All good here."

At 10.47am, the communication was lost.

The Coast Guard also revealed a series of failures ahead of the submersible setting out to discover the old Titanic wreckage site.

In 2021, test dives showed 70 issues with the equipment. The following year, 48 equipment issues were revealed including malfunction and drop weights.

The Titan was also found to be stored "without protection from the elements" between the last test drive in 2022 until 6 February 2023.

Jason Neubauer of the Coast Guard Office of Investigations, said: "There are no words to ease the loss endured by the families impacted by this tragic incident. But we hope that this hearing will help shed light on the cause of the tragedy and prevent anything like this from happening again."

