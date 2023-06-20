Where is the Titanic wreck and how far down is it?

The iconic vessel, the RMS Titanic, famously sank on 15 April 1912 in the North Atlantic Ocean after striking an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

Over 1,500 people died after the ship, under the command of Captain Edward Smith, carrying 2,224 passengers, sank.

Despite distress calls and flares being sent up, the first rescue boat didn’t arrive until almost two hours after the initial incident.

The ship sank off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The wreckage lies on the ocean floor nearly 13,000 feet under the sea and tourists can board a commercial submarine to view the wreckage in situ.

British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding and celebrated French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet are two of five passengers believed to be onboard a tourist submarine that has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean while viewing the wreckage.

Where is the Titanic wreckage now?

The wreckage of the Titanic was not discovered until 1985 by the US Navy. Until then, it had sat dormant for over 70 years.

It was discovered lying in two large pieces on the ocean floor, around 12,500 feet (3,800 meters) under the North Atlantic Ocean.

Having struck an iceberg while approximately 400 miles from Newfoundland, Canada, its deteriorating wreckage now lies around 350 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

The wreckage is now rapidly deteriorating due to being submerged for 111 years and it is feared that it could disappear completely within the next 40 years due to bacteria eating away at the metal.

