Tomi Lahren tried to shame people for flying the pride flag next to the US flag and it backfired spectacularly

Becca Monaghan
Tuesday 22 June 2021 16:50
news

Tomi Lahren made quite the statement for Pride month and Twitter clapped back

(Getty Images for Politicon)

It’s hard to keep track of far-right Fox News presenter, Tomi Lahren’s, toxic and downright offensive slurs.

On Monday, the 28-year-old made quite the statement during Pride month tweeting to her 1.6 million followers, “If you fly a pride flag higher than the American flag, don’t worry, we know exactly who you voted for and it’s embarrassing!”

Thanks to Twitter, the clap backs were a thing of beauty.

One tweet took a swing at Lahren’s choice of attire: “If you wear the American flag as apparel... we know exactly who you voted for and it’s embarrassing.”

That’s a reference to when she wore a US-flag inspired dress for a photoshoot.

Another highlighted her failure to comment on the Capitol riots back in January where five people died.

Pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol earlier this year

(Getty Images)

The tweet pointed out: “Yet, you said nothing about this! So, we know exactly who you are too!”

Lahren’s tweet boomeranged and saw people - rightly - encouraging the opposite line of thinking, as one tweet responded: “If you fly a pride flag we know exactly who you voted for and it’s fabulous”

Another added: “You just convinced me to go buy a pride flag and fly it. Thanks!”

This isn’t the first time Lahren’s right-wing vitriol has been flipped by the web. In 2018, she was owned by an 11-year-old activist, @LittleMissFlint, who challenged Lahren’s assertion that building a wall was the best use of the taxpayer's money.

She savagely responded: “$5 billion for water infrastructure upgrades and testing in schools seems like a much better way to spend that much money... but what do I know... I’m just a kid from Flint who was forced to learn all things water after the government poisoned us”

