US president Donald Trump may need to pay closer attention to his surroundings, as a second politician appears to have made their feelings known about the Republican behind his back - this time, Marco Rubio, the secretary of state.

In case you missed it, the first instance of this happening this week came in the form of Queen Máxima, wife to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, seemingly mocking Trump’s speech patterns when he met the royals for dinner while in the country for the latest Nato summit.

And now, as Trump met with foreign ministers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda as they signed a peace deal brokered by the US, Rubio was captured standing behind Trump in the Oval Office, joining others in laughing at a joke before all too quickly returning to a bemused facial expression.

Of course, it wasn’t long before social media users soundtracked the moment to 'The Sound of Silence' by Simon and Garfunkel:

One Twitter/X user laughed at Rubio for “trying so hard”:

While another wondered if it was a “moment of truth” for the secretary of state:

Although Rubio now supports Trump as a senior member of his administration, there was a time back in 2016 when he wasn’t so complimentary about the man who would later turn out to be his boss.

After telling the New York Times that Trump’s rhetoric reminded him of “third-world strongmen”, Rubio explained his comments further to CNN.

He said: “I can tell you this: whatever happens in this election, for years to come, there are many people on the right, in the media, and voters at large, that are going to be having to explain and justify how they fell into this trap of supporting Donald Trump, because this is not going to end well, one way or the other.”

Awkward.

