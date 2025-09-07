Total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ pictured from UK

A total lunar eclipse “blood moon” was visible from parts of the UK on Sunday evening.

The country’s stargazers got the chance to see the rare spectacle for the first time since 2022.

The Moon turned a deep, dark red – sometimes called a “blood moon” – as the Earth passed directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface.

According to the Met Office, the Moon took on a reddish hue because it was illuminated by light that has passed through the Earth’s atmosphere and had been bent back towards the Moon by refraction, scattering blue light and allowing red wavelengths to reach the Moon.

Where skies were clear, the eclipse was visible at around 7.30pm.

The eclipse was visible to the naked eye and unlike solar eclipses was safe to view directly as the Moon’s reflected light is not as bright.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich said the next partial lunar eclipse will not be until August 2026.