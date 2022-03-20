An Italian tourist has died after being fatally injured during a horror shark attack while visiting a Caribbean island.

A 56-year-old man was bitten by an eight-foot tiger shark as he swam in the La Piscinita area on the Colombian island of San Andres, which is a popular snorkelling spot.

Graphic images posted on social media show the man lying down on his back after having part of his leg removed during the attack, The Sunreports.

He was taken to hospital after the incident took place on Friday but died of his injuries.

It’s reported that the man went into hypovolemic shock after the bite and suffered a fatal loss of blood.

Diving instructor Mirla Zambrano said about the attack: “We are all very surprised. It’s the fist time a shark has attacked a tourist in San Andres.”

Marine biologist Rodrigo Lopez also said: "People are very worried about what’s happened and they’re not letting people go into the water.

It was reportedly a tiger shark that attacked the man Creative Commons

"A witness said the man who was attacked was a good swimmer and had been in the sea for quite a while and when he went further out a second time after coming back towards the shore, began to shout out for help and was surrounded by blood."

An island government spokesman said: “There are diving programmes with professionals in which sharks pass nearby, but nothing has ever happened.”

It’s the second shark attack in recent weeks to make headlines around the world.

A fisherman attacked by a shark in the Bahamas had to be rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter in February, according to a news release from the agency.

A 51-year-old fisherman was bitten on the arm while he was out on a boat fishing near Bimini. The gash – reportedly the work of a shark – had resulted in significant blood loss, so a crewmate fitted a tourniquet to the man's arm, according to a US Coast Guard Press release.