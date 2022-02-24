The world is waking up to the news that war has arrived in Europe following weeks of tension, with Ukraine saying Vladimir Putin had launched a “full-scale invasion” last night.

The situation is stark, but there is one thing we can be grateful for – that Donald Trump isn’t in the White House’s situation room right now.

After the Russian president announced a “special military operation” in the east of the country, Trump delivered a bizarre interview with Fox News where it became clear he thought US troops were fighting Russians in Ukraine.

The former president gave an interview with Fox News as Russian missile strikes on Ukraine began on Thursday morning.

Trump was in the White House just 14 months ago Getty

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The former president spoke to Laura Ingraham to give his take on the situation, calling Putin “smart” because he’s “taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions.”

Trump also claimed the invasion would never have happened while he was in the White House, for “a very good reason, and I’ll explain that to you someday.”

Trump also echoed the usual nonsense about “a rigged election” in the US and claimed it was the only reason Putin was going ahead with the attack on Ukraine.

He said: “[Putin] sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration. As an American, I am angry about it and saddened by it. And it all happened because of a rigged election.

“This would’ve never happened. That includes inflation and that includes millions of people pouring in on a monthly basis, far more than three million people, they are coming from 129 different countries. We have no idea what’s happening and they are destroying our country.”

Next, Ingraham spoke about a report concerning Russian troops making an amphibious landing at Odessa.

However, Trump thought she was referring to American troops landing in Ukraine to fight Russians and he criticised the UK military for not being more covert – despite the fact US forces aren’t fighting Russians in Ukraine at all.

He said: "You know what’s also very dangerous is you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans. You shouldn't be saying that, because you and everybody else shouldn’t know about. They should do that secretly, not be doing that through the great Laura Ingraham.”

“No, those are the Russians,” she said, correcting him.

“Oh, I thought you said that we were sending people in,” Trump added. “That’ll be next.”

It really is staggering that he was president just 14 months ago.

It comes after US president Joe Biden and Boris Johnson joined other global powers in condemning Russia’s ‘unprovoked and unjustified’ attack on Ukraine and promised to hold it “accountable”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.