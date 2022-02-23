There was a universal sigh of relief when Donald Trump was taken off social media – but now he's back, with his own platform.

Launched on Monday, Truth Social has already been hit with the meme treatment and now, the former president faced backlash from far-right figures claiming to have experienced "censorship" on the platform.

Amongst the criticism was a prominent conspiracy theorist and radio host, Stew Peters. He slammed the new app in a Telegram statement saying he was shown a "sensitive content" message.

In one of Peters' posts, he called for the execution of government officials. Truth Social had restricted the post until fellow users clicked "Show Content" – and he was outraged.

He wrote: "I'm ALREADY being censored on Truth Social."

In the post, Peters stated that any member of the government that allowed "kids to be killed with these dangerous Covid shots, should be put on trial and executed."

"Free speech isn't free," Peters added.

Trump's media venture didn't get off to the best of starts. Truth Social experienced a handful of glitches including several error messages, registration issues and waitlists.

That being said, the app climbed to the top of Apple's download charts. It claims to "encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology."

While it appears to be a success, Mike Rhodes, the CEO of mobile app marketing consultancy firm ConsultMyApp, told Daily Mailhe believes will soon die down.

"This new platform is evidently geared up to promote content with a specific viewpoint, rather than harbor a wide range of views on multiple subjects. Echo chamber platforms like this already exist, however, they are by no means adopted by the masses," Rhodes said.

"My best guess is that the platform will simply end life as a forum for people to reaffirm existing views, with a small but dedicated user base. Eventually, it is likely that Mr. Trump will find another media outlet to serve him better. He'll pack up his bags, and so too will the remaining platform users."

