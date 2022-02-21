If you thought you’d heard the last of Donald Trump on social media, then think again, as the former president has launched his own app.

Trump’s social media app Truth Social launched today and is viewed by many as an attempt to regain some sort of online clout after being banned from multiple sites including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Throughout his presidency, Trump used social media to rally his supporters and publicise his controversial opinions – something that eventually led to widespread bans.

But, since its launch last night it has already faced issues as users report being unable to register as a user.

The Truth Social app has been ridiculed by many online who have sufficiently given it the meme treatment.

A Twitter user summed up the app, writing: “Trump’s Truth Social is an oxymoron, run by a moron (Devin Nunes) and partly owned by a moron(Donald Trump). It’s bound to fail.”

One person joked: “Trump's Truth Social" Tests positive for stupidity.”

Another announced: “I’m going to do so much gay shit on Trump’s truth social tomorrow I can’t wait.”

Someone else added: “When people say Trump's Truth Social is going to hurt other major platforms....”

Some users attempted to create an account but found they couldn’t, reminding them of other Trump ventures.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One wrote: “We went to spread our word on Truth Social. Looks #TruthSocial is working out as well as Trump Steaks, Trump University, and the Trump Presidency.”

Users who could register were informed they were being placed a waitlist list due to “massive demand”.

Someone pointed out: “Donald Trump: world’s slowest grifter.”





Others ridiculed Trump for creating the app at all given his controversial one-term presidency.







Some people have reported seeing ludicrous jumps in user numbers when trying to register, but only time will tell how successful Truth Social will be.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.