If you thought you’d heard the last of Donald Trump on social media, then think again, as the former president has launched his own app.
Trump’s social media app Truth Social launched today and is viewed by many as an attempt to regain some sort of online clout after being banned from multiple sites including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Throughout his presidency, Trump used social media to rally his supporters and publicise his controversial opinions – something that eventually led to widespread bans.
But, since its launch last night it has already faced issues as users report being unable to register as a user.
The Truth Social app has been ridiculed by many online who have sufficiently given it the meme treatment.
A Twitter user summed up the app, writing: “Trump’s Truth Social is an oxymoron, run by a moron (Devin Nunes) and partly owned by a moron(Donald Trump). It’s bound to fail.”
Trump\u2019s Truth Social is an oxymoron, run by a moron (Devin Nunes) and partly owned by a moron(Donald Trump). It\u2019s bound to fail.pic.twitter.com/fgJlkmx7Pg— KeanoTheDog (@KeanoTheDog) 1645408438
One person joked: “Trump's Truth Social" Tests positive for stupidity.”
"Trump's Truth Social" Tests positive for stupidity.pic.twitter.com/U3W6ufwpd7— Mad Greek (@Mad Greek) 1645397899
Another announced: “I’m going to do so much gay shit on Trump’s truth social tomorrow I can’t wait.”
I\u2019m going to do so much gay shit on Trump\u2019s truth social tomorrow I can\u2019t waitpic.twitter.com/B86b5F6Bk2— Ethan Forester (@Ethan Forester) 1645391759
Trump\u2019s \u201cTruth Social\u201d platform scheduled to go public Monday. \n\n(You\u2019re welcome!)pic.twitter.com/2GNxKxbnla— FurrieChief (@FurrieChief) 1645391653
Someone else added: “When people say Trump's Truth Social is going to hurt other major platforms....”
When people say Trump's Truth Social is going to hurt other major platforms....pic.twitter.com/TbVaeINTsz— ADROCK CA (@ADROCK CA) 1645387969
Some users attempted to create an account but found they couldn’t, reminding them of other Trump ventures.
One wrote: “We went to spread our word on Truth Social. Looks #TruthSocial is working out as well as Trump Steaks, Trump University, and the Trump Presidency.”
We went to spread our word on Truth Social. Looks #TruthSocial is working out as well as Trump Steaks, Trump University, and the Trump Presidency.pic.twitter.com/T75yNO8GX8— StandForBetter.org (@StandForBetter.org) 1645419458
Users who could register were informed they were being placed a waitlist list due to “massive demand”.
Someone pointed out: “Donald Trump: world’s slowest grifter.”
Donald Trump: world\u2019s slowest grifter #TruthSocial #MAGAIsOverpic.twitter.com/KMkAq1jicl— Tara Dublin (@Tara Dublin) 1645420866
Others ridiculed Trump for creating the app at all given his controversial one-term presidency.
This is the main reason why Donald Trump built Trump's Truth Social:\n#TrumpCrimeFamily \n#TrumpCultpic.twitter.com/OxFuFr481l— annatolentini \ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a (@annatolentini \ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a) 1645393136
In honor of Trump\u2019s Truth Social trending, one of my all time favorites pic.twitter.com/cuVuNMA1fI— Lory Farmer (@Lory Farmer) 1645400266
Some people have reported seeing ludicrous jumps in user numbers when trying to register, but only time will tell how successful Truth Social will be.
