Last week, Try Guys' Ned Fulmer was released from the YouTube collective after cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer. Now, the group has turned to YouTube with a five-minute video on what actually happened.

On Tuesday (October 4), the Try Guys trio Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger delved into Fulmer's scandal, leading to his dismissal.

Kornfeld told the three million viewers that "Ned Fulmer is no longer working with the Try Guys" before explaining that the video will be a "timeline of what’s transpired" along with "transparency into [their] decision making".

"On Labour day weekend, multiple fans had alerted us that they had seen Ned and an employee engaging in public romantic behaviour," Habersgerger said.

They then delved into Fulmer's confirmation the affair had been going on "for quite some time", which Habersgerger described as "shocking."

After back-and-forths with HR, their PR team, and lawyers, they reached the conclusion they should continue the Try Guys without Fulmer.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and is not what we stand for," they continued, as fans noticed how Fulmer was removed from all Try Guys content.

The remaining three members are now trying to plan forward with "creative ways" to have Fulmer removed from future content, including their new season of Without a Recipe.





what happened. www.youtube.com





It comes after photos were uploaded to Reddit allegedly showing Fulmer kissing his colleague Alexandria Herring at a bar in New York City.

The group - formed in 2014 at BuzzFeed - posted a statement on their official Instagram to share the news.



"Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys," their statement read.

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Fulmer also took to social media with a statement, which read: "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,"

"I'm sorry for any pain my actions have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

Indy100 reached out to Ned Fulmer's rep for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.