YouTuber Ned Fulmer of the Try Guys has left the group, after allegedly cheating on his wife.

On Tuesday (27 September), the group - formed in 2014 at BuzzFeed - posted a statement on their official Instagram to share the news.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” their statement read.

“As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

The other official Try Guys social media accounts also changed their profile pictures to just the company logo. It used to be cartoons of all four members.

The Twitter and Instagram accounts also unfollowed Fulmer.

But when did this scandal hit the internet?

According to BuzzFeed, the news broke hours after photos were uploaded to Reddit allegedly showing Fulmer kissing his colleague Alexandria Herring at a bar in New York City.

His personal brand has been defined as one of the internet’s Wife Guys.

Fulmer, alongside Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger, created the Try Guys while working as video producers at BuzzFeed in 2014.

In 2019, they created their own channel under 2nd Try LLC, in which BuzzFeed, Inc. has a financial stake.

Having over 7.8 million subscribers on their YouTube, the quartet became well-known for off-the-walls videos trying everything from stand-up comedy to making wigs without instructions.

They would also regularly feature members of their crew: editor YB Chang, podcast producer Miles Bonsignore and video producer Herring, among others.

On Monday (26 September), the now-deleted Reddit account hamilton390 shared screenshot videos of a couple they alleged were Fulmer and Herring kissing in the East Village bar.

“They weren’t even trying to be private,” hamilton390 wrote, as shown in screenshots.

Someone else on Reddit alleged to have seen Fulmer and Herring at a Harry Styles concert in early September.

Fans on social media also realised that Fulmer was left out of the group’s latest videos and removed from the Try Guys theme song sequence.

And after the post, Herring’s fiancé Will Thayer made his Instagram private.

Fulmer and Herring have also unfollowed each other on social media. Chang, the video editor, joined in and unfollowed them.

Fulmer dedicated a lot of his content to his marriage with his wife, Ariel.

She is a staple personality in the Try Guys channel, featuring in series like “Try DIY With Ned & Ariel,” “Try Wives” videos. Ned’s Instagram bio even includes “@arielmfulmer’s husband”).

Jake LaRosa, who had managed a second channel for the Try Guys, took to TikTok to address the scandal.

While holding up Ned and Ariel’s cookbook Date Night Cookbook, the caption on screen reads: “Good morning to everyone except Adam Levine, John Mulaney and…”

“My last day was Friday,” the captions reads.

After all of this, Fulmer took to his Instagram to address the news, noting that his “family” should have been a priority.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” he wrote.

“I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel,” he continued before adding that his “focus” will be on his marriage and children.

Ariel also took to her Instagram to thank everyone who reached out to her during this time.

“Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” she penned.

Indy100 reached out to representatives of Fulmer for comment.

