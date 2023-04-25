16 of the most shocking things Tucker Carlson has ever said

Believe it or not, Tucker Carlson has been ousted from Fox News after more than a decade at the conservative network.

Fox said in a statement given to the Independent: "We thank him for his service as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr Carlson’s last programme was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8pm starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named."

In recent years Carlson made a name for himself with a series of controversial statements.

Some of his most recent moments of eyebrow-raising contrarianism include defending a teenage gunman involved in a shooting during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin and defending white nationalists involved in the storming of the Capitol building.

Sadly that's not even the worst thing he has said or done in recent years.

Here are a few examples:

Telling a Teen Vogue writer to stick to 'thigh-high boots' during a debate about Ivanka Trump

During the early days of his show, Carlson got into an infamous debate with Lauren Duca, a contributor to Teen Vogue, telling herthat she should "stick to talking about fashion" after she criticised Ivanka Trrump.

Carlson would later attempt to apologise for the interview, but he still called her "vapid" and "not very impressive."

Telling a historian to 'go f**k yourself'

Fast forward to February 2019 and Carlson found himself in a spot of bother after leaked footage that he had told historian Rutger Bregman to 'go f**k yourself' during an off-air squabble about taxes.





When he called women ‘dogs’

Between 2006 and 2011, Carlson made several appearances on shock-jock radio show Bubba the Love Sponge where he made numerous misogynistic comments which are quite frankly sickening.





He really hates diversity

Claims that 'wind power' is a scam

It shouldn't be a surprise that Carlson is a climate change denier but calling wind power 'a scam' seems like a bit of a stretch.

Said that former Black presidential candidate Cory Booker wasn't allowed to discuss racism

His reasoning? Because Booker was privileged.

When he called Iraqis 'primitive monkeys'

During several appearances on the aforementioned Bubba the Love Sponge Show between 2006 and 2011, Carlson said a string of completely racist comments about Iraqis and Barack Obama.





Appalled that women can do science

In more attempts to deride the climate crisis, Carlson went on a rant in April 2019 where he seemed staggered that women could do anything that could be considered a scientific study.

Blames immigration for making homelessness worse

You live in the third biggest country in the world Tucker. Maybe it's the politicians and not innocent migrants that have made homelessness worse. Just a thought.





When he claimed that the metric system was a conspiracy theory

This bonkers rant is from June 2019 and was seemingly fuelled by the belief that the US was somehow stronger because it is one of the few nations on Earth that doesn't use this simple and understandable way of measuring things.

Defends Trump meeting Kim Jong-un by saying leading a country means killing people

Leading a country means a lot of things, Tucker but of all things we're pretty sure it doesn't mean killing people.

Said that Ilhan Omar is 'living proof that immigration has made the US more dangerous'

This completely unhinged attack on a Muslim congresswoman was probably worth it for Omar's response.

When he called white supremacy a 'hoax'

Following a shooting in El Paso, Texas where a gunman who identified as a white supremacist killed at least 22 people, Carlson tried to claim that the racist movement wasn't a problem in the United States and that it was a hoax similar in nature to Russia.

Blamed 'wokeness' on the spread of coronavirus

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Carlson pointed the finger at China and said that everyone should have been a bit more racist and maybe, just maybe it wouldn't have spread so fast.

Claims Black Lives Matter protesters 'will come for you' and that the movement isn't about Black lives

Following the shocking death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in May 2020, you'd have thought that Carlson would have shown a bit of humility and compassion. Sadly not.

Goes into a rage after being told how to pronounce Kamala Harris's name

A news reader on a major network, Carlson could do the decent thing by learning to pronounce the name of the future vice-president correctly but after being told how to say Kamala Harris properly, he flew into a rage.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.