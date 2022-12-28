Pilot reveals where poop really goes after flushing toilet on a plane

A pilot has debunked all rumours and cleared up myths about where poop goes on a flight after flushing.

Taking to TikTok, Garrett (@flywithgarrett) said: "When you're on an aeroplane, and you gotta go, where does it go?"

He took no time in telling his 480,000 followers that it wasn't dumped over people 30,000 feet in the air mid-flight – despite the commonly-believed tale.

"Did you know that whenever you flush the toilet on the aircraft, it actually doesn't dump out into the population down below?

"It goes through plumbing to the rear of the aircraft and the seal compartments where the ground crew at the destination will remove all that waste," he said.

"On a 747 - on a long haul flight - toilets can be flushed over a thousand times, creating over 320 gallons of waste. That's a lot."

The clip racked up a staggering 3.9 million views and was soon inundated with hundreds of comments from stunned TikTokers.

One person, who had never heard the myth before, wrote: "Wait ppl actually think it dumps out below? So they think there’s poop falling out of the sky and it’s not the birds?"

"Since I was a kid I used to think when over a sea the pilot flush it out," one humoured, while another joked: "Thank you for clearing that up. Hopefully now we can let the matter drop."

Now that's cleared up, another TikToker who works as a flight attendant, used the platform to post an informative video on the sound you don't want to hear during a flight.

In a viral clip, Tommy (@tommycimato) explained that one chime means a passenger requires a flight attendant's assistance.

Two chimes means a crew member is trying to get ahold of a fellow employee.

Three chimes, however, can be a cause for concern, but Tommy reassured viewers, "you never have to hear that."

"If you hear three of those high-low chimes, that means it’s an emergency," Tommy explained.

