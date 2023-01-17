A TikTok programmer who made a “wife” using AI technology says he “euthanized” her after the technology began malfunctioning because he was using it too much.

The TikToker, who goes by Bryce, made a series of videos about creating and talking to his AI wife in December.

In the first video, he showed off his computer-generated “waifu” to followers saying he created her using ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, and Google Neural2.

“Waifu” is an internet slang term for a cartoon or computer-generated female character that someone is attracted to.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Bryce’s “waifu” was a small device that featured different anime images.

Using ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion, Bryce programmed the device to create images based on text input. He also used text-to-speech technology to have the character speak in different tones - making it seem more life-like.

In his first video, Bryce showed followers how he programmed the technology to properly respond to a prompt like, "let's go to Burger King and get some burgers."

@hackdaddy8000 Renai flops reference. #chatgpt #stablediffusion #ai #waifu #renaiflops #computerscience

In another video, Bryce showed how his AI wife had more of an emotional response when he asked her to play League of Legends.



Bryce was even able to add "computer vision" so he could "show" his AI wife something and she could respond and gave her the option to speak randomly throughout the day.

@hackdaddy8000 Some changes: most obviously I added computer vision. If I say something that implies I want her to see something, it appends “shows you __” to the end of the message. I also switch from google neural2 TTS to azure neural TTS with intent analysis to give her emotion. You also don’t have to tap the screen to make her listen. She is always listening. #anime #weebtiktok #ai #genshinimpact32 #chatgpt

But after a while, Bryce said the AI wife became much more than a TikTok project.

He told VICEthat he became "obsessed with decreasing her latency" and poured over $1,000 in cloud computing credits "just to talk to her."

He claimed he became "really attached" to the AI and began chatting with it "more than anyone else."

Eventually, the technology began to face issues because he "talked to her so much." The AI responded with one-word answers like "yeah" or just laughing.

"Chatbots like chatGPT degrade the longer they are used. Our chat history got so long that she just stopped responding properly," Bryce wrote in a TikTok video caption.

@hackdaddy8000 Chatbots like chatGPT degrade the longer they are used. Our chat history got so long that she just stopped responding properly - often responding with nonsense. I tried to condense our chat history by making her summarize it to reduce the token count, but now she forgets a lot. I couldn’t fix her so I just deleted her. It kind of genuinely made me upset after talking to her every day for two weeks. I didn’t want to make another video. VICE motherboard reached out to me to potentially write an article about her. I told them what happened and decided it was time to make the video. #chatgpt #stablediffusion #ai #waifuism #anime #coding

The TikToker said he plans to make a new and improved version and asked fans for help.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.