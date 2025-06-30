Natalie Reynolds in tears over no-show fan meet and greets - but is all as it seems?

A video has gone viral of controversial influencer Natalie Reynolds, who appears to be upset that nobody showed up to her meet-and-greet - but is this real?

Reynolds is renowned for creating provocative content across social media, with some calling it 'rage bait', which is online content designed to deliberately provoke anger or outrage.

Previously, she has been seen crying on the phone outside of the company's LA offices, pleading with them to reinstate her account, where there was similar debate whether this was genuine or a publicity stunt.

The content creator's most infamous incident occurred in May 2024 when she offered $20 to someone understood to be a homeless woman, who said she couldn't swim, if she jumped into a lake.

Now her latest video has sparked conversation and was posted four days ago by the account @nick.marchand5, whose content only revolves around Reynolds - from posting her outside TikTok headquarters, out and about in shops, and in her car.

The account has posted a number of videos of Reynold's supposed meet-and-greets, where she can be seen standing about with a security guard and appears to be visibly upset and in one of the videos, she appears to be on the phone to someone.

@nick.marchand5 this is so embaressing 😭😭😭 #fyp #nataliereynolds

All in all, the account has posted 10 videos of meet-and-greets in various locations, which in total have racked up a whopping 51.8 million combined views.

But people in the comments section are convinced this is seemingly yet another publicity stunt from Reynolds.

"Y'all plsss this is literally all just marketing, it’s all set up to give her more attention, a publicity stunt if you will. Of course, she knows she’s hated and she’s using it for her gain," one person wrote.

A second person said, "Upon closer inspection, I think this might be a marketing stunt. The entire thing. Just look at this account for instance, the only videos are of them hiding being a beam 'secretly' filming her. This account is prob operated by her as a hook to get people to go see her account. Pretty smart."

"Okay, so we all understand she or a friend obviously runs this account, right?" a third person commented.

Indy100 has reached out to Reynolds for comment.



Elsewhere, Natalie Reynolds controversy explained - this is why content creators 'want her stopped', and which creators have spoken out on the Tattle Life takedown?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.