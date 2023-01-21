The World Economic Forum in Davos has quite the reputation for gathering industry and policy bigwigs together to discuss serious topics such as the climate crisis, as well as sharing ideas on pressing issues… and listen to weird singing, apparently.

Singer-songwriter Achinoam Nini (also known as Noa) and guitarist Gil Dor, both from Israel, gave a (very) memorable performance on Thursday ahead of a conversation with climate advocate Carla Gomez Briones on the subject of “music as a catalyst for change”.

The bizarre music featuring whistling and almost operatic singing from Noa has since gone viral online, with many wondering exactly what is going on.

“Never thought something would make me not want to be a billionaire,” joked one commenter.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another wrote: “I’ve listened to this way more times than I am prepared to admit.”

“My favourite part was when it ended,” a third responded bluntly.

Others compared it to a performance from the 1997 film The Fifth Element, while one noted it sounded similar to the viral track “The 7th Element” sung by Russian singer Vitas.

Meanwhile, we're reminded of that weird - and very annoying - Lloyds TSB advert which did the rounds several years ago.

As well as being attended by unusual musicians, this year’s WEF also saw climate activist Greta Thunberg speak as a panellist, using the opportunity to call out the United Arab Emirates over a decision they have taken regarding this year’s United Nations climate change conference – more commonly known as Cop.

The 28th iteration of the event will take place at the end of the year, but its president has been confirmed as Sultan al-Jaber, the boss of Abu Dhabi’s national oil company, or Adnoc for short.

“Lobbyists have been influencing these conferences since forever, and this just puts a very clear face to it. It’s completely ridiculous,” Ms Thunberg said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.