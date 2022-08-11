An online job posting for tax inspectors within the law enforcement branch of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is shocking the internet because it’s looking for prospects “willing to use deadly force.”

The link for the “Criminal Investigation Special Agents” job appeared to have been briefly deleted on Wednesday after the backlash it received.

However, it did reemerge later. For those interested in applying, a “key requirement” is that they have to be “legally allowed to carry a firearm.

The “major duties” includes “carrying a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary” and “Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments,” according to the job posting.

Naturally, the requirement that the special agents should be willing to use “deadly force, if necessary” led to heated criticisms online, although the same language is in other job listings for other law enforcement agencies like the FBI.

An IRS spokesperson told FOX Business that the job is still on USAJobs. The spokesperson also said the listing was available from February 2022 and will continue “through December 31, 2022.”





This backlash from the listing is analogous to the criticism of the proposed growth of the IRS under the Inflation Reduction Act.



This includes an $80bn boost to the IRS over a decade, with more than half intended to help the agency crack down on tax evasion.

If it passes, the money will go toward filling 87,000 IRS positions, which is more than doubling the size of the agency.

The bill was passed in the Senate on Sunday, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tiebreaking vote.

Now it’s heading to the House for a likely vote at the end of the week.

Indy100 reached out to the IRS.

