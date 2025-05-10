TikTokers just discovered 'plane balancing' – and flyers are shook

A viral TikTok has blown the minds of flyers by lifting the lid on a little-known flying quirk: balancing the plane.

The short clip, which has already racked up over 800,000 views, shows Cally (@c_wickson_) and her family en route to Key West for her best friend's wedding.

A crew member asked certain passengers to switch seats, sparking confusion and one very unsettled husband.

In the TikTok, Cally films her partner post-reshuffle, noting that he was "not ok" after the unexpected request.

The couple weren’t the only ones baffled by the concept of ‘plane balancing’ with fellow TikTokers flooding the comments, equally confused (and mildly alarmed) that this was even a thing.

"Hell no!! I would have made them let me get off," one person chimed in, as another added: "That message going off after wouldn’t me over the edge."

Meanwhile, a third shared an experience of her own: "I flew standby once and was the LAST person on the plane when the flight attendant told me that if the full flight was overweight, I'd get kicked off....I am very thankful I didn't get kicked off."





@c_wickson_ Kids and family are settled in, now we’re off to 📍 #keywest for one of my best friend’s #wedding #travel #airplanemode





If cabin crew ever ask people to change seats, it's generally down to safety, balance, and passenger convenience.

According to Simple Flying, weight on a plane (from passengers to luggage) needs to be spread out just right for a safe takeoff and landing. Too many people at one end? The crew might ask you to shuffle.

"Note that if you are asked to move for weight and balance reasons, it is not anything personal," the outlet explained. "Your size or height does not come into play because every passenger weighs the same (on average) when calculating aircraft weight balance."

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



