When Chris Rock started cracking GI Jane jokes at the expense of Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett, US TV viewers were left baffled as the broadcast suddenly froze.

The feed was temporarily pulled, and then muted as it cut back in, with Will Smith appearing to be angry and shouting.

But viewers in Australia and Japan got a far clearer picture of events on stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Piers Morgan called it the "ugliest moment in Oscars history".

More follows...