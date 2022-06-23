A woman who was allegedly held hostage in her home managed to contact the police via a concerning note she left on a food delivery order.

The 24-year-old placed an order with Chipper Truck Café in Yonkers on the Grubhub app for a breakfast sandwich and a burger at 5 a.m on Sunday (June 19),ABC 7reported.

Employees at the establishment soon noticed the strange message left on the "additional instructions" section which caused alarm bells to ring.

"Please call the police his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don’t make it obvious," the note read.



Alice Bermejo, owner of the Chipper Truck Café along with her husband explained how her employees got in touch with him as soon as they noticed the worrying message.

"They’d seen the note on the order, and they called my husband, said ‘What should we do?’" she told ABC 7. "He was like, 'Call the police, can't take any risks. Better be safe than sorry."

24-year-old woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery order to alert police I ABC7 www.youtube.com

The delivery came from a property located in the Bronx, and when police arrived at the address a 24-year-old woman accused a 32-year-old man identified by police as Kemoy Royal of holding her against her will and rape and he was then arrested.

He was charged with rape, unlawful imprisonment, strangulation, criminal sex act and sexual abuse and at the same time, he was also charged with sexual assault in a separate incident with another woman which allegedly took place in his home.

The 26-year-old woman managed to escape, though it is unclear why he wasn't arrested by police until Sunday.

In the end, it was the Grubhub order which ultimately got Royal arrested and Bermejo was contacted by the victim's friend who informed her of his arrest.

"They called to thank us and just to be like, 'Thank you so much for helping my friend and making sure that she was fine,'" she said. "We really had no idea of the gravity of the situation until after everything had happened."

Bermejo also praised the victim's bravery and alertness to seek help via the food delivery app.

"I can't even imagine. I hope someday we get to meet her," she added.

